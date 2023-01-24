AUSTIN (KXAN) — A south Austin home was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted at 6:35 a.m. that it responded to a structure fire in the 4500 block of Eric Circle, which is just off Pleasant Valley Road.

The fire was through the roof of the house when the fire department arrived, the tweet said.

One person was inside and evacuated by Austin police. No injuries were reported.

AFD said the house was a total loss.

The fire was put out around 6:35 a.m. but crews were still cleaning the scene.

Pleasant Valley Road was blocked between Revere Road and Franklin Park Drive at the time.