AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin 311 received almost 1,000 calls complaining about fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday, data shows.

Between 12 a.m. on July 2 and 6 a.m. on July 5, Austin 311 received a total of 929 firework-related service requests, according to data obtained by KXAN.

The majority of those — 699 — were on the Fourth of July itself, while 106 were in the early morning hours of July 5. A further 99 calls were on July 3.

A breakdown by zip code shows a concentration of calls in south Austin. One hundred calls were received from the 78748 zip code alone, and 60 came from neighboring 78745.

East Austin’s 78741 had the third most calls, with 51 in total.

At least one complaint was received from 41 zip codes over the holiday period.