South Austin fire destroys bedroom, causes $40,000 in damage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department was dispatched to south Austin early Sunday morning for a call of a house fire in the Oak Creek Parke area.

Firefighters were sent to 3921 Shavano Drive around 7:11 a.m for a call of a fire in a bedroom.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and worked to remove smoke from the home and check for any places the fire could extend.

Fire on Shavano Drive (Photo courtesy AFD)

Fire on Shavano Drive (Photo courtesy AFD)

Officials say the fire was started by electrical issues, and the four residents of the house were safely evacuated.

According to AFD, the blaze caused $30,000 of structural damage and $10,000 in property damage.