AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local senior citizen center will break ground Tuesday morning in a part of Austin where it says older adults and family caregivers need better access.

AGE of Central Texas is planning to build a facility on Alice Mae Lane between Slaughter and Taft Lanes. That is just west of Southpark Meadows.

The AGE of Central Texas’ new location is scheduled to be finished by the summer of 2023.

AGE says it will provide a non-residential adult day health center for older adults living with memory loss or dementia.

The company says city leaders have identified south Austin as a “services desert”.