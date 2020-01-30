South Austin apartment complex inspecting fireplaces after blaze displaces 11 tenants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Professional fireplace inspections are underway in each unit of the South Lamar Village, an apartment complex damaged in a large chimney fire last week.

The blaze displaced people living in 11 of the units, due to fire and smoke damage.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the cause was accidental. The construction of the chimney box frame was too close to a fireplace, according to AFD Division Chief Thayer Smith. Smith said residents in one of the units used their fireplace before the fire.

A professional fire inspection service has been employed for the past week, examining each apartment, according to the complex. Management has advised tenants to refrain from using the fireplace until the inspections are complete.

“We are thankful that none of our residents nor any of their pets were injured in the fire and appreciate the fire department’s quick response. We are actively working with professionals to try and determine the cause of the fire and will keep our residents informed as we learn more.” South Lamar Village

Apartment management said they have been working with the displaced tenants to find suitable living options. They said they offered a penalty-free lease termination or offered to house them in other available units. KXAN learned six units opted to terminate early, the other 5 moved into available apartments.

It is still unclear whether the tenants who moved out will be pro-rated for the remainder of January.

Some tenants said they think the entire situation was handled poorly and feel they should be reimbursed for any new expenses they’ve had to incur since the fire.

“The apartment complex or the property management company should be accountable for negligence,” said Tyler Tibbits, who has lived in a hotel for the past week. “There are people staying in pool houses, cars in the Target parking lot.”

Tibbits said he is now out nearly $1,500. That’s money he said he was promised would be reimbursed.

“[The South Lamar Villages manager] said go and find a place to stay for the night. There’s nothing we can do for you. She said go and find hotels, bring us those receipts and we’ll go ahead and take care of those for you,” Tibbits said. “Come to find out, we were more or less told that we were going to have to deal with our renter’s insurance. They weren’t going to help us.”

A different tenant displaced by the fire agreed there was the verbal agreement made and mutual understanding between the tenants and the management team on the night of the fire. He has since spent around $700 on hotels and said he still expects the apartment complex to reimburse him.

The complex maintains that any expenses incurred post-fire are the responsibility of the renter’s insurance company which tenants are required to get before they sign a lease at the complex.

“Of course they don’t want to file a renter’s insurance claim. Nobody wants to file an insurance claim,” said Andrea Davis, a spokesperson for the South Lamar Village. “That’s why you have renter’s insurance. And that’s why we require it as well.”

As for a lack of communication between the tenants and the complex, a spokesperson for the complex said that managers have been communicating on a daily basis with the displaced tenants.

“[The manager said] she doesn’t know why there is a lack of communication when [she] talks to them all the time,” Davis said. “I think that it’s just that they don’t like the answers, which is everything needs to be filed through the renter’s insurance.”

“To get told that they are going to do something and then not do it, it makes you worry whether or not your insurance company is actually going to be able to compensate you,” Tibbits said.