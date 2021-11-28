Balloon release held Sunday to honor son of LBJ High School football coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Balloons will float high into the Austin sky in honor of Cameron Nelson Sunday.

Nelson is the son of LBJ Early College High School’s head football coach Jahmal Fenner. According to a GoFundMe set up by the family, Nelson died in a “violent tragedy” earlier this week.

The LBJ Athletic Department posted on its Facebook page, asking for those attending to wear different shades of blue.

The balloon release took place at Mueller Park at 4 p.m.

The GoFundMe is to raise money for funeral expenses. The organizer of the page wrote:

“Our beloved son, brother, nephew, and cousin Cameron Nelson was unexpectedly taken from us last Tuesday night. This violent tragedy has torn this family apart and more so during this holiday season, While the investigation is still ongoing there is not much we know at this time, Many have asked us what they can do and this platform will help. Should you like to help the family lay our beloved Cameron to rest here is how you can help honor his Life. Any amount, a prayer, or even a share is appreciated.”

