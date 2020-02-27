Some UT programs that don’t award many degrees under review by Board of Regents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas System Board of Regents will discuss Thursday potentially consolidating, eliminating or keeping some low-producing degree programs at the University of Texas at Austin.

It’s a process the university goes through routinely, about every two years, UT spokesperson J.B. Bird told KXAN. University leaders have to justify keeping these programs to the board since they don’t produce very many degrees, and this is the beginning of that process.

The programs the board will look at are:

Bachelor of Arts in Italian Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Jewish Studies

Bachelor of Music in Jazz

Bachelor of Music in Music Composition

Master of Arts in Architectural History

Master of Fine Arts in Dance

Ph.D. in Architecture

Ph.D. in Latin American Studies

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board made the recommendations to the UT board to either consolidate or eliminate the programs under the Texas Education and Administrative codes. The education code requires the higher ed board to make such recommendations when programs have been low-producing for at least three consecutive years.

The minimum standards outlined by the coordinating board for low-producing degree programs are:

Bachelor’s programs: An average of five degrees per year, and not fewer than 25 degrees in any 5-year period

Master’s programs: An average of three degrees per year, and not fewer than 15 degrees in any 5-year period

Doctoral/Special Professional programs: An average of two degrees per year, and not fewer than 10 degrees in any 5-year period

In the UT System Board of Regents meeting agenda book for Thursday’s meeting, this chart outlines the low-producing degree programs recommended for consolidation or elimination by the coordinating board.

The university says some of the programs are small by design, so that’s why they don’t produce many degrees, and that’s part of the justification process during reviews like this. In the meeting agenda book, the university points out in the last four years, they have established 15 new degree programs and closed or consolidated 22 degree programs at UT Austin.

What jumps out from the chart are the declared majors and graduates from the Bachelor in Music degree for Music Composition. The university says that program wasn’t intended to produce a large number of graduates, but is designed to offer a “comprehensive, in-depth approach to composition.” It says the similar Bachelor of Arts degree is intended for students wanting a broader, more flexible approach, and many students switch from one program to the other during their studies.

The board of regents doesn’t have to accept the recommendation of the coordinating board to consolidate or eliminate the programs. It’s noted in the book there’s little-to-no cost savings if any of the programs are eliminated.