Some downtown Austin businesses board up before Election Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, businesses on the corner of Congress Avenue and East 9th Street in downtown Austin boarded up before Election Day.

Photos taken by KXAN crews show the United States Postal Service location and Total Men’s Primary Care in the 823 Congress Avenue building boarded up with plywood.



Businesses on the corner of Congress Avenue and East 9th Street boarding up before Election Day (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

About a block south along Congress Avenue, Stars In Your Eyes Optometry also installed wooden boards.

Stars In Your Eyes Optometry boards up before Election Day (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

As Election Day draws closer, businesses in cities across the nation are taking precautions in case of possible unrest. In Washington D.C., banks and restaurants can be seen with wooden boards for protection from any community response, WDVM reports.

Because of damages received during the summer’s George Floyd protests, some chain businesses are taking extra precaution, like Ulta Beauty. NBC News reports the company is boarding up stores, closing early and hiring overnight security in certain locations.

Last week, Walmart removed guns and ammunition from store displays in certain areas of unrest, only to reverse its decision a few days later.

In Houston, Police Chief Art Acevedo said they are taking an “all hands on deck” approach, the Houston Chronicle reports, but 12-hour shifts probably won’t be implemented like they were during the George Floyd protests.

