Some City of Austin offices, facilities closed on Labor Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some City of Austin administrative offices and municipal facilities will be closed Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day, the city says.

City council offices, all recreation and senior centers, cultural centers, museums and libraries will all be closed. All economic development department facilities, including the African American Cultural and Heritage Facility, will also be closed, according to the city.

Trash, recycling composting and yard trimming collection for Austin Resource Recovery residential customers will remain on its regular schedule. The recycle and reuse drop-off center will be closed, however.

Regular hours will resume Tuesday for the city offices and services.

The Austin Animal Center will be closed, and will resume business by appointment Tuesday.

Austin Code Enforcement will respond to 3-1-1 service requests and performing inspections, but the administrative offices will be closed, as will Austin Water’s administrative offices.

The city also said it will continue to use the Warn Central Texas system to send emergency alerts to residents as a reminder to not gather during the holiday weekend due to COVID-19.

If you don’t receive emergency messages, but would like them, go to WarnCentralTexas.org and sign up.