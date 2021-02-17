Some Austin warming centers face utility outages of their own

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are more than a dozen warming centers and shelters in Austin, but the city and its community partners have had to do some improvising, because some shelters had utility outages.

Thirty one people were bused to Webb Middle School Wednesday morning, only to learn the school didn’t have water. Webb Middle had been ‘Plan B’ after a power outage at Northeast High School, Austin Disaster Relief officials said.

Betsy Hindes of the Austin Disaster Relief Network said this shelter was intended for Austin’s most vulnerable, especially those who have medical devices that need power to operate.

“This is our job, to love one another well and take care of our community,” she said. “We would not leave anybody behind.”

A city spokesperson later told us the individuals were taken from Webb Middle School to Reilly Elementary.

There are more than a dozen shelters in Austin for people to get warm, eat a fresh meal and charge their phone. KXAN has a running list here.

Some of the other shelters are churches. The Austin Disaster Relief Network has these listed on its website here.

Hindes says a huge challenge has still been finding volunteers to staff these places.

“It looks like we have plenty of options available at this time,” she said. “We’re really looking for volunteers who can get to the locations.”

ADRN is also looking for volunteers with 4×4 vehicles who can be on-call and offer individuals emergency rides to the 24-hour shelters. You can sign up to volunteer on the Disaster Relief Network’s website here.