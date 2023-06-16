AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some cooling centers for the City of Austin will remain open for extended hours during the Juneteenth holiday weekend, according to a city release.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team said an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Austin metro and eastern counties until 8 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values could reach up to 115°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of the Hill Country until Sunday evening as well.

Austin Parks and Library facilities serve as cooling centers during their normal operating hours. On Sunday, Parks and Rec facilities that are normally open on Sunday will stay open late to 8 p.m., the release stated.

“On Monday, the City will keep some facilities open as cooling Centers, while other City buildings and facilities will be closed due to the Juneteenth holiday,” the release said.

The City said cooling center times and locations will change frequently. You can stay updated on cooling center information through the City’s alert system, which is available in 13 languages.

The addresses and hours for all Austin Public Library facilities and Austin Parks are listed online.

How to sign up for emergency alerts

You can sign up for emergency alerts at ReadyCentralTexas.org.

The City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Travis County Office of Emergency Management partnered for the emergency preparedness app, the city’s website said.

The Ready Central Texas app provides (according to the city website):

News updates and warnings

Preparedness resources

Emergency plan checklists to help make sure you have what you need

The free app is available on Android and iOS devices.