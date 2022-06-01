AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Chick-fil-A’s in downtown Austin received self-driving vehicles Tuesday to begin test deliveries, according to a release from Refraction AI.

The company said its goal was to provide energy-efficient meal deliveries.

“Autonomous delivery using Refraction’s robots creates an exciting new opportunity to extend the Chick-fil-A experience to a growing number of delivery guests,” Luke Steigmeyer, an operator at the 6th & Congress Chick-fil-A, said.

After initial testing, Chick-fil-A and Refraction AI plan to continue exploring autonomous delivery in Austin.

Refraction AI announced the Chick-fil-A on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will have self-driving vehicles in late June.