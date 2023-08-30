AUSTIN (KXAN) – Teachers in Austin ISD were surprised by Austin Ed Fund visiting school campuses on Wednesday to present checks to the 2023 Inspire the Future grant program recipients.

With some 70 projects, around $400,000 was donated to the educators and student groups from Austin Ed Fund, a local nonprofit organization.

Austin Ed Fund leaders said the fund passed $2.1 million in grant funding awarded out in less than a decade. The majority of projects this year went to elementary school programs, and to student well being.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett joined in the effort at Crockett Early College High School, where educators Tashala Thompkins, Odera Anyasinti and Cristina Coro received grants.

Thompkins and Anyasinti are grant recipients of more than $9,000 for the Black Student Alliance that was started this past year.

“It’s about amplifying our students’ voices, giving them a place to connect, have shared experiences, given them the opportunity to go out and visit college campuses,” Thompkins said. “HBCUs, we are connecting our students to teacher mentors this year, just creating a safe space for them.”

Coro was awarded more than $10,000 for the Ballet Folklórico student group.

“We plan to buy costumes, plan to use the money for transportation to go to other schools to promote the program, shoes, a mini sound system, so everything a folklórico program needs, I think we’re going to be able to do with this generous grant,” Coro said.

Other recipients who received grants

Other recipients include Travis Heights Elementary school, where Natalia Chapa Mills and Kimberly Ruiz will put the grant towards the project Celebrando Multilingual Writers. They received $7,000 to establish a workshop that celebrates the stories by students about family, immigration, identity and culture.

As well as Dave Massman, recipient of over $4,000 for THES Robotics Innovation Lab, where students will have access to a 3D printer, Sphero robots and CAD software to promote hands-on learning in technology.