‘We don’t just want to throw food at the problem’: Solid Ground Ministry hosts block party for the homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a block party that happened Tuesday at Texas Oaks Baptist Church.

The VIPs? The homeless.

Solid Ground Ministry, which will officially become a non-profit in January 2020, threw the party. They partnered with Lighter Loads ATX, and true to both their names, the organizations provided solid ground to help lighten the load of the less fortunate.

“Our non-profit organization is going to just be trying to break the cycle of homelessness in south Austin,” Deborah Fisher said. She is a founding member of Solid Ground.

This party served up things that nourish people who don’t have a stable place to call home:

A mobile shower

A laundry trailer

Haircuts

A chiropractor

Hot food

Hygiene services

Clothes

“We just want to be able to give them some dignity and for the homeless to come out and be served,” Co-founder/Vice President of Lighter Loads ATX, James Ritchie said. “They are welcomed and loved.”

Lighter Loads ATX is throwing a Christmastime block party for people experiencing homelessness. (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey).

Lighter Loads ATX is throwing a Christmastime block party for people experiencing homelessness. (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey).

Lighter Loads ATX is throwing a Christmastime block party for people experiencing homelessness. (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey).

Lighter Loads ATX is throwing a Christmastime block party for people experiencing homelessness. (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey).

Lighter Loads ATX is throwing a Christmastime block party for people experiencing homelessness. (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey).

A man experiencing homelessness receives a haircut at a community block party (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey).

A man who goes by Perry, his last name, didn’t want to go on camera but chatted with our KXAN crew after he received a free haircut.

Perry has been homeless for over two years. He said of the organizations’ efforts: “The food doesn’t matter, the clothes don’t matter, a shower doesn’t matter… what matters is these people.”

Solid Ground also wants to provide in the future “individuals here that can help establish IDs, job resources, any type of drug or alcohol rehabilitation programs… and any type of housing,” Fisher said. “We want to be a resource center each month.” They’re also hopeful to include health care.

The inspiration is to not just put band-aids on the situation… But help them and empower them to break any cycle that they’re trying to break… We don’t just want to feed people and then have them leave the campus. Fisher

Fisher doesn’t want to just “do a good deed,” she wants to “actually provide something that could be life-changing for them, and sustainable for them long-term.”

This all started on Thanksgiving for the ministry.

“We literally just went underneath the bridges and said, ‘come,'” Fisher said.

By doing so, roughly 15 people came and the members fed each a Thanksgiving meal.

“It was an overwhelming grateful response from the individuals that came,” Fisher said. “Just that someone was willing to see them, and reach out to them where they were, and not ignore them or try to keep them hidden, but say, ‘Come here. We want to partner together.'”

The organizations expect between 50-100 people who are experiencing homelessness to attend. The event ran from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. They plan to regularly host these block parties every second Saturday of each month but wanted to do one before Christmas.

Learn more about the Lighter Loads ATX on their website. They have been approved to set up at Governor Abbott’s camp after January 1, 2020.