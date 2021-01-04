SolarWinds shareholder files class-action lawsuit, claims the company ‘failed to disclose’ details about hack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A shareholder for Austin-based SolarWinds is suing the company’s president and chief financial officer, claiming SolarWinds’ lack of transparency about the hack caused investors to lose money.

The hack, revealed to the public in December 2020, affected at least 18,000 SolarWinds clients, including federal agencies like the Treasury and Commerce departments.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. district court for the Western District of Texas on Monday, claims the SolarWinds “misrepresented and failed to disclose” information about the hack and clients and companies who could be left vulnerable due to the breach.

The shareholder claimed SolarWinds “intended to deceive” investors.

The lawsuit outlines how with each release of new information on the news, shares of the company decreased in value, which negatively impacted investors.

“As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages,” the lawsuit reads.

The shareholder is suing for damages, costs and expenses for himself and others like him who acquired shares of SolarWinds between Feb. 24 and Dec. 15, 2020.

Shareholders aren’t the only ones who wished they had more transparency from SolarWinds. Cybersecurity companies and experts are calling for more information to be released, so similar incidents don’t happen again.

SolarWinds’ headquarters are based in Austin with offices off of Southwest Parkway.