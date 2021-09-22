Solar-powered ‘mobility hub’ to address public transit inequities in north Austin

The solar-powered mobility hub will include a bike system and bike-share station, e-scooter stations, free WiFi access, a mobile health clinic and food pantry to consolidate resources for the Georgian Acres community. (Courtesy: Thomas Meredith for UT Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For years, Professor Junfeng Jiao with the University of Texas at Austin has focused his research on transit deserts. These regions, where there’s a high demand for public transit access but limited public transportation resources, are prevalent throughout Austin, he said.

Now, he’s putting his years of research to the test with a new mobility hub initiative in the Georgian Acres neighborhood, near Interstate 35 and East Rundberg Lane. The project, in collaboration with the Austin Transportation Department and nonprofit Jails to Jobs, received a $1 million grant to help its efforts.

“It’s a very joyous moment,” he said. “It’s a wonderful moment, we finally — we worked on this for a year, actually a year and a half, and we finally won it. We’re excited to bring this to Austin and to the community we want to serve.”

The National Science Foundation’s Civic Innovation Challenge awarded the project the $1 million grant funding. The grant focuses on providing additional resources to “community-based solutions to address challenges related to equality and natural disasters,” per a city news release.

The Georgian Acres neighborhood mobility hub will be solar-powered and include the following features:

Bike system

Bike-share station

E-scooter stations

Free WiFi

Mobile health clinic

Food pantry

Nearly 9,000 people live in the Georgian Acres neighborhood, with 75% of residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino, per data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the 2020 Central Health Demographic Report. About 16% of residents live below the poverty line, and 45% of them are dependent on public transit.

Transit deserts are often found in migrant or non-white communities, as well as where there is a higher concentration of lower-income residents, Jiao said. By combining non-vehicular public transit options with access to Wi-Fi, food and medical resources, he added the program will help address the layers of inequity facing underserved populations.

Through the grant program, Jail to Jobs will hire between three and five clients to drive buses through the neighborhood as part of the project. The bus route will connect area residents to grocery stores and transit centers, further enhancing community members’ access to essential resources.

Jiao estimates officials will complete the project within the next year.

“We aim to use technology to solve the first and last-mile problem and remove the transit desert,” he said.