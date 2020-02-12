Software firm to lease big office in East Austin, sources say

Riverside Resources is developing a mixed-use development at 1401 E. Sixth St. that will have office and restaurant space (Gensler)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Australia-based software maker Atlassian Corp. PLC is close to signing a big lease in a yet-to-be constructed office building in East Austin, according to multiple sources.

The software-as-a-service company is expected to sign a lease for about 160,000 square feet in the first building planned at Riverside Resources’ Centro project at 1401 E. Sixth St., multiple sources with knowledge of the deal told Austin Business Journal.

Atlassian, one of the largest software companies in Austin, makes programs familiar to many office workers like Jira and Trello. The company became well known for its HipChat workplace communications app but it along with another product called Stride were sold in summer 2018 to competitor Slack, which resulted in Atlassian downsizing in Austin.