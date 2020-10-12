Social justice leaders launch campaign to ‘fight misinformation’ about reinvesting Austin police budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A coalition of social justice and advocacy groups in Austin has launched a campaign to stop what its members call misinformation about Austin City Council’s plan to reinvest some of the city’s police budget.

Leaders from the coalition, made up of eight local organizations, say they want to show support for the city leaders’ decision to invest in alternative public safety and public health initiatives.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of people who think police were fired, or have been told that budget cuts mean police can’t do their job,” said Austin Justice Coalition Executive Director Chas Moore. “None of that is true, but I understand why people are confused. Anti-civil rights politicians and police unions are using this budget decision to scare voters, and they don’t mind lying about what happened.”

In addition to the Austin Justice Coalition, the groups that make up the coalition are Austin Democratic Socialists of America, Just Liberty, MEASURE, Survivor Justice Project, Texas Appleseed, Texas Fair Defense Project and Texas Workers Defense Project.

The group’s new website features a petition that asks people to sign in support of Reimagine ATX.

“We will be asking people in every Council District to sign this petition, and then volunteer to attend events and show support for the #ReimagineATX public safety process that will implement the Council’s budget decisions over the course of the year,” said Emily Gerrick, of the Texas Fair Defense Project.

At 6 p.m. on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell will take a closer look at the campaign.