Soccer mom launches nonprofit to raise funds for south Austin kids’ soccer park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christie Ciccarello says soccer changed her life and she wants to give local kids a space to play soccer and help create that same positive change in their lives.

Ciccarello, a self-described “soccer mom” who owns her own realty company, says Austin is desperately lacking a lighted soccer park for children, families and those with special needs.

Frustrated by the amount of time her kids spent in the car instead of being on the field or spending time with family, she says she did some research and learned that there are very few sports facilities in Austin for young people.

MORE: Kids are key to growth of soccer in Austin

So Ciccarello, a lifelong soccer player who competed on the University of Louisville team, founded BuildSoccer, a nonprofit that aims to bring communities together through soccer.

Image from BuildSoccer

The group recently signed a long-term lease and partnership with the Marbridge Foundation — a residential community for adults with intellectual disabilities — to develop a stretch of land the foundation owns in south Austin, into a six-field soccer park.

But the park comes with a steep price and BuildSoccer is now actively seeking grants and sponsorships to support the $5 million-dollar park.

Image from BuildSoccer

“We’re seeking grants,” Ciccarello said. “Just like with any startup, seed money is important. Nonprofits are just the same, with needing those early kick starts.”

The name of the park is available to potential sponsors. The group has big plans for the space with a variety of programming including the future Marbridge Foundation Special Olympics soccer team, after-school care programs, summer camps and group exercise clubs. Capital City Soccer Club, a local youth organization, will be the largest user of the facilities.

Ciccarello also says the park could provide opportunities for volunteer work for kids and adults.

BuildSoccer hopes the park will bring with it the opportunity to improve and unify the community. On the website, Build Soccer says:

“We believe soccer can change lives no matter your ability level, income level or family situation.”

For more information, visit BuildSoccer.