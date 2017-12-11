Sobering center one step closer to opening with first executive director

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The sobering center serving Austin and Travis County is one step closer to opening its doors after city leaders named the facility’s executive director on Monday.

Rhonda G. Patrick will launch the center next summer.

Patrick has been a professional social worker for 30 years, working specifically in behavioral health and addiction. She’s worked with treatment providers and helped open centers across Texas.

“I’m looking forward to working with our community leaders, business leaders, service providers and our public officials as we work toward integrating the sobering center into the overall continuum of care,” Patrick said.

The sobering center will be an alternative for police officers to take people who would have been booked into jail and charged with public intoxication. The center will also accept admissions from Austin-Travis County EMS.

The center will be located at 1213 Sabine St. For more information visit SoberingCenter.org.