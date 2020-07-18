Sobering Center in Austin to reopen 24/7 starting Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, the Austin-Travis County Sobering Center will reopen their services 24/7.

The center said it was operating on a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule since May because of COVID-19.

“We are looking forward to accepting clients 24/7 again,” said Sobering Center Executive Director Laura E. Sovine. “Especially during a pandemic and rising levels of uncertainty, it is important that we remain a constant resource to our community — especially toward our critical mission of relieving pressure in emergency rooms and jails. It is just the right thing to do for all.”

The Sobering Center is a nonprofit that allows publicly intoxicated people to sober up in a safe place and connects them to more resources. Since it opened in 2018, the center has taken in over 3,500 individuals.

In March, there were plans to convert the center into a quarantine shelter for high-risk individuals who are homeless.

The Sobering Center said it will continue using safety procedures already in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

