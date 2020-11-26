Sneak Peek: 56th annual Trail of Lights opens this weekend at Zilker Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 56th annual Austin Trail of Lights is set to open as a drive-thru event this weekend.

Passes for opening night on Saturday, Nov. 28 are sold out, but general admission and dash passes are available starting Sunday, Nov. 29. You can purchase those online.

Trails organizers want to remind attendees that the trail will not be accessible from Barton Springs Road. The new entrance will be at Stratford Drive and Lou Neff Road.

A Trail of Lights organizer told KXAN back in October that no open Jeeps or convertibles of any kind will be permitted. Also, due to the pandemic, there will be no food vendors, carousel or ferris wheel in an effort to follow CDC guidelines and protect the public.

The Austin Trail of Lights is open through Jan. 3, 2021.

56th annual Trail of Lights (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

56th Austin Trail of Lights (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

56th annual Trail of Lights (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

56th annual Trail of Lights (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

56th annual Trail of Lights (KXAN/Chelsea Moreno)

56th annual Trail of Lights (KXAN/Chelsea Moreno)

KXAN will be there Wednesday as the finishing touches are put on the now drive-thru Trail of Lights. Check for back for a peak at the beautiful displays and all you’ll need to know before heading out there on KXAN at 9 and 10 p.m.