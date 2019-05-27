Snake discovered in north Texas Walmart grocery cart
CROSS ROADS, Texas (KXAN) — A scream echoed across the parking lot of a Walmart in Cross Roads, Texas, which is east of Denton, last Friday.
A Northeast Police Department officer rushed to the pile of carts an attendant had been working to collect and found a rat snake curled amid the metal.
They called "The Snake Charmer," a man named John Hackaman who is from Savannah, and he helped relocate the snake. According to NEPD, he "was only bit once in the process."
Rat snakes are not venomous and can grow between 3.5 and 7 feet, according to the National Wildlife Federation
"Recent heavy rains are forcing a lot of snakes out of their natural habitats, and this goes to show, that they can turn up just about anywhere," the police department wrote on its Facebook page.
