AUSTIN (ABJ) — Smalls Sliders, a cheeseburger sliders franchise, is entering the Austin market with a multi-unit deal and big plans for the area.

The company, founded by Brandon Landry of BranLand Hospitality and backed by retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees, inked a five-unit franchise deal at the end of 2023 with franchisee Jonny Rodgers of residential real estate agency Den Property Group, who will bring those restaurants to North Austin.

Smalls Sliders, based in Louisiana, opened in 2019 and offers a simple menu of beef sliders, waffle fries and milkshakes.

