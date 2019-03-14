Small plane crashes while attempting to land leaving 1 dead, 1 hurt

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was killed and another was critically injured after a small plane crashed at Lakeway Boulevard and The Hills Drive in Lakeway Thursday afternoon, according to the Lakeway Police Department.

Police say the single-engine vehicle was attempting to land at the time of the crash and made multiple approaches, but the cause of the crash is unknown.

Bystanders, including two off-duty firefighters, pulled the people from the aircraft moments after the crash, LPD said in a press conference. Once the injured passengers were out, emergency medical services took one of them to Baylor-Scott and White Medical Center in Lakeway, where he later died and was identified as Kevin Wayne Henderson, who was from San Marcos.

The other injured person, identified as Randall Scott Nelson, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. He remains hospitalized in critical condition Friday morning.

It is not yet known which of the individuals were piloting the aircraft.

“The single-engine airplane was attempting to land and the airpark was in the traffic pattern and we don’t know what happened to cause the aircraft to go down at this time,” said LPD Chief Todd Radford.

Off-duty Travis County firefighter Christopher Wood said he was playing golf nearby when the plane came down. He was one of the people who rushed in to help the victims.

“I grabbed one of them, I could tell his airway was the worst and I pulled him out. When I went back for the second guy, the gas line was all over him and it took me a while to get the seat belt off of him,” he said. “When you do this for a living, if something happens in front of you, you are just generally going to respond, you are not going to just drive around so you can get to the other nine holes – you’re going to at least stop and render aid.”

The plane missed a neighborhood park that was being used by kids on Spring Break by about 150 feet.

Roads at The Hills Drive and Lakeway Boulevard will remain closed until wreckage is removed and the NTSB concludes its investigation into what happened.