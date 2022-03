AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says a fire is out and one person is being looked at for smoke inhalation after a small fire at the Westminster Manor Apartments. That’s a senior living facility, according to their website.

The fire department said that fire was caused by unattended cooking in a tweet.

Austin Fire responded to 4100 Jackson Ave for a cooking fire (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

No firefighters were injured, according to AFD. Fire crews were clearing around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The fire happened at 4100 Jackson Avenue Saturday morning.