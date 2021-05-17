Small fire at historic Driskill hotel shuts down Brazos Street downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There was a small fire on the 10th floor of the historic Driskill Hotel in downtown Austin Monday morning.

The Austin Fire Department says the hotel’s sprinkler system extinguished the fire.

Fire crews are now working to reduce any smoke or water damage.

The hotel has been evacuated and there are street closures along Brazos Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.

Austin Fire crews respond to a small fire on the 10th floor of the Driskill hotel on May 17, 2021. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

Why the Driskill is historically important in Austin

The Driskill was built by cattle baron Jesse Driskill, who wanted to use his wealth to build one of the finest hotels in the state. It opened in 1886, making it two years older than the Texas State Capitol.

Then Texas Gov. Sul Ross held his inaugural ball at the Driskill, starting a tradition that subsequent Texas governors have continued.