AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Cari Wible admitted that running Buda-based wedding and events venue The Carrington has its rewards and challenges. While it’s exciting to be involved in their guests’ special days, it can be difficult to do so out of a century-old historic building in an industry that doesn’t have a lot of repeat clients.

That’s why Wible said she’s grateful for a grant from the Buda Economic Development Corp. that helped her business replace an $8,000 heating and cooling system in the building. It’s one of a number of grants the business has received from the city since it opened in 2018, to cover things like a pipe burst, damaged walls and to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic and Winter Storm Uri.

It’s helped ensure the vitality of The Carrington as it hosts about 50 events annually – mostly weddings, but everything from corporate Christmas parties to art events for military women – out of the 2,000-square-foot boutique space at 300 Main St.

