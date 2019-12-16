Small apartment fire in south Austin sends man to hospital

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A small fire at an apartment complex in south Austin sent a man to the hospital Monday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department.

One victim was transported to Dell-Seton Hospital with critical to life-threatening injuries, ATC EMS says. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, AFD says.

The fire happened at the River Stone Ranch Apartments just off the frontage road of South MoPac Expressway between William Cannon Drive and U.S. 290, AFD says.

KXAN will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

River Stone Ranch Apartments
There was a small apartment fire at River Stone Ranch Apartments Monday (Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN)

