Small apartment fire in south Austin sends man to hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A small fire at an apartment complex in south Austin sent a man to the hospital Monday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department.

One victim was transported to Dell-Seton Hospital with critical to life-threatening injuries, ATC EMS says. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, AFD says.

Re: Fire at 5701 S. MOPAC. River stone Apts. A small fire has been extinguished and the alarm is winding down. Cause unknown and there was one fire victim transported to the hospital. See @ATCEMS for patient info. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 16, 2019

The fire happened at the River Stone Ranch Apartments just off the frontage road of South MoPac Expressway between William Cannon Drive and U.S. 290, AFD says.

KXAN will update this developing story as more information becomes available.