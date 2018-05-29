Small amounts of lead detected at five AISD schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is making changes to get lead out of its water at five schools.

A district spokesperson confirms to KXAN they’re working to replace water fountains and add filters as students head home for summer.

The advocacy group Environment Texas filed an open record request to find out which school fountains and sinks were tested for lead.

“Lead has newly been discovered at Boone & Patton Elementary, Bailey and Covington Middle, and Lanier High School,” wrote Luke Metzger, the executive director of the group.

The schools came in below the Environmental Protection Agency standard of 15 parts per billion, but above the standard for the Texas Pediatric Society, which is at 1 part per billion.

This comes after nine schools tested positive last fall.

“Given that we’re seeing more lead showing up, it shows that this is not an isolated problem,” said Metzger.

Out of the five schools, two stand out in particular, including Patton Elementary School with water containing 6 parts per billion of lead.

The highest numbers were at Lanier High School at 9 parts per billion in March. The district then made some changes, retested and in April that was down to 4 parts per billion.

“We are in the process of replacing or installing a filter on that water fountain and will retest the water following the filter installation or replacement,” AISD staff wrote in a letter home to schools impacted.

“At this time, all the follow-up testing has shown the levels of lead at the lowest level of 0.001. As a precaution, this year, AISD determined to continue testing for lead in the water. This testing is not required, yet AISD continues to go above and beyond what is required for the safety of its students.”

Ken Zarafis, the president of Education Austin — the teachers and employees’ union at AISD — said, “I think when we’re talking about the safety of our students… that has to be job one.”

Both Education Austin and Environment Texas would like to see a top-down review of district pipes to find out where the lead is coming from and remove it over the summer.

“We want to make sure that we don’t ignore an issue. Flint, Michigan had ignored issues for years and years and years. I think it’s important that the district is being very public about it,” said Zarifis.

While AISD is taking action at these five schools, the district says it will take another year until all Austin schools are tested.

The state and federal government do not require school districts to test for lead. It’s something AISD takes up on their own.