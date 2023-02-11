AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Saturday to find a woman who has been missing since Friday evening.

APD said 66-year-old Robin Jordan was last seen walking in the 12200 block of N. Mopac Expressway. That’s near St. David’s North Austin Medical Center.

According to police, Jordan has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Jordan was described as a 5’02” Black woman weighing 250 pounds. Police said she has black hair with blonde highlights and black eyes, and she was last seen wearing a yellow winter cap, a long tan winter jacket, black sweats and tennis shoes.

Law enforcement officials said they believe her disappearance poses a risk to her health and safety.

Officials asked that anyone with information regarding Jordan to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.