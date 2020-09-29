Sleeping resident hurt after car runs into north Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was hurt after a car went off the road and plowed into a north Austin home early Tuesday morning.

Austin police say the car was traveling south on the U.S. Highway 183 service road, and for an unknown reason veered off the road and crashed through a fence and into the home on Bethune Avenue. That’s just east of Interstate 35.

A person sleeping inside the home suffered minor injuries, and family members took the person to the hospital, APD says. Police were not sure how many people were inside the home when the car crashed into it.

The driver fled the scene, APD says, and police were not able to find them.

The car had temporary license plates. Police say they ran the plates and the car did not come back as stolen.

  • A car ran into a home on Bethune Avenue early Tuesday morning, and a person sleeping inside the home suffered minor injuries. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

