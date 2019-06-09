Skin Cancer Foundation offering free screenings this weekend at Zilker Park

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the rising temperatures outside experts are offering free full-body skin cancer screenings this weekend at Zilker Park.

Hosted by the Skin Cancer Foundation, local dermatologists are volunteering their time to give screenings to patients who attend.

It's estimated that more than 4,200 cases of melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer, will be diagnosed this year.

"Being aware that there are things that you could do to minimize your risk of developing skin cancer puts you ahead of the game and helps minimize the chance that you will get skin cancer," said Susan Dozier, a board certified dermatologist who also specializes in skin cancer.

Experts recommend avoiding tanning beds, wearing protective clothing, using sunscreen and getting regular check-ups to protect yourself.

Screenings resume at Zilker Park from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday on a first-come, first-served basis.