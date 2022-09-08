AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Mueller neighborhood has quickly become one of the most popular places to live in Austin. Its latest addition has kids and adults alike rolling on over.

A brand new skate park and pump track has opened to the public as part of the newest phase of the Southeast Greenway.

Whether you skate, bike, roller-blade or are in a wheelchair, the state-of-the-art facility caters to almost everyone on wheels.

The pump track — the first all-concrete track in Texas — has loops and routes for all skill levels and abilities.

Designed by RVI Planning, the Southeast Greenway was built through a public-private partnership with the City of Austin.

Prior to the skate park’s opening, the 28.5-acre park was largely characterized by more passive recreation such as trail use, birding and urban habitat.

Now, the Mueller Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track has produced a place for people to be active.

Longtime local Chris Levack has been skating in Austin for most of his life.

“Of all the skateboarding I’ve done, I’ve never experienced anything like this,” he said. “Austin has never had a pump track before.”

Along with its colorful design, the facility has plenty of seating, shade and lights that switch on until 10 p.m. each evening.

Mueller Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

Drew Carman is the director of park planning and design for RVI.

“We get a park that is active and available for everybody to use,” he said. “This just really energizes this part of east Austin and the Mueller development.”

The Mueller Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track is officially open to the public.

Plans are being put in place for a grand opening event that could take place in October. The celebration would include skate demos with local leaders and stakeholders in attendance.