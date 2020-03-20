Sixth Street businesses boarding up in wake of bar shutdown ordered amid coronavirus outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Thursday night on Sixth Street is normally bustling with people, but the street is quiet as bars have been forced to close under a new order from the governor and people practice social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some business owners spent the day boarding up their windows, as the sound of drills and the pounding of hammers rang out on the otherwise relatively quiet street.

“I’m having to board up the building and secure the building because you know, we don’t know what possibly can happen, and as you can see most people down here doing the same thing,” said Gary Manley, co-owner of Iron Cactus.

Manley told KXAN they opened the Iron Cactus in 1995, then paused as his emotions caught up with him.

He said they have 75 employees, and that “the unknown is the scariest part for people.”

“I don’t know how they’re going to make it out of this, and that’s my biggest concern, my biggest fear,” Manley said.