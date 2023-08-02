AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six city pools in Austin will remain open well into September, more than a month later than they were originally scheduled to close for the season.

The city shared Wednesday the pools will remain open through Sept. 24, “due to the ongoing heatwave and sufficient lifeguard staffing.”

The pools remaining open are:

Garrison Pool (6601 Menchaca Road)

Govalle Pool (5200 Bolm Road)

Mabel Davis Pool (3427 Parker Lane)

Northwest Pool (7000 Ardath St.)

Shipe Pool (4400 Ave. G)

Walnut Creek Pool (12138 N. Lamar Blvd.)

Most city pools will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 13. Many of the lifeguards are students who will be returning to school around that time, according to the city. There are five pools that are open year round, including Barton Springs and Deep Eddy.

The city has also extended the operation of splash pads across the city through Oct. 31.