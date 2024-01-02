MANCHACA, Texas (KXAN) — One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle rollover crash in Manchaca on Tuesday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS shared on social media.

The rescue call came in from the 11800 block of Old San Antonio Road, near Onion Creek Drive. Initial reports said a single vehicle rolled over and a patient was trapped inside. In a final update, ATCEMS said they transported one adult patient to Ascension Seton Hays with non-life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS initially said both Travis County Star Flight and Travis County ESD No. 5 were responding to the scene; in an update, EMS officials said the request for Star Flight assistance had been canceled.