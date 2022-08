AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on MoPac in north Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that a vehicle crashed into a guardrail. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

ATCEMS said that drivers should expect traffic closures and avoid the area. It’s the area of North MoPac near Duval Road, just north of The Domain shopping center.

