Single parent willing to take COVID-19 health risk, juggle work and children’s education as AISD classes move online

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Families across the Central Texas area are debating what their children’s school year will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many want to keep their children at home this upcoming school year and focus on virtual learning, but for some, that option is not possible. For single mother of three, Nicole McNeely, she has to balance work and her children’s education.

Her three children are on three different grade levels, and she said when schools closed for the first time this past spring, she said it was close to impossible.

“It hit me pretty hard,” McNeely said. “I had to fess up to their teachers and say, ‘Look, I don’t even have internet.'”

She said she could not do it again, but is left with no choice after Austin ISD announced this week it will go 100% virtual for the first three weeks of school.

McNeely worries if schools don’t reopen classrooms at all, her children will suffer.

“I am afraid they’re going to get so far behind that when they do go back to school they will have to repeat a year,” she said.

McNeely said she understands teachers are not babysitters, but having her kids in school means she’s able to work at a local restaurant.

“I couldn’t afford after-school care, so I made sure I was off of work by 3 o’clock. I picked them up and put them on the bus and took them home,” she explained.

In Austin, childcare for McNeely could cost up to $200 per child, per month. Multiply that by three and it’s thousands of dollars she does not have. She said for her, working from home is not an option.

“I see people who tend to have more privilege and opportunity get mad about things they know nothing about,” she said.

McNeely realizes there is a health risk for her kids, but financially, she said she has no choice.

“Now you’re making me feel bad and throwing these high number of child deaths at me, but I have to take the risk,” she said.

McNeely said she understands why the district is moving classes online, but doesn’t understand why AISD leaders cannot work out a plan for parents, like her, who barely make ends meet.

Workforce Solutions Capital Area can help families in need of child care. Income-eligible families can apply for child care subsidies. At present, there is a waitlist but families are encouraged to apply.

Another option for parents, the Boys and Girls Club as well as Extend-a-Care YMCA provides child care for families. Families can pay on a sliding scale.