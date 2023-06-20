AUSTIN (KXAN) – Single-day tickets for the main race of the 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas go on sale Tuesday, according to race organizers.

The tickets, good for Sunday Oct. 22 only, will be released Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Friday Oct. 20 and Saturday Oct. 21 tickets are already on sale.

Friday Oct. 20 is the practice and qualifying round plus a performance from The Killers. Saturday Oct. 21 is the sprint round and a performance from Adam Lambert and Queen. Sunday Oct. 22 is the main race.