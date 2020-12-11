Since Dec. 1, Austin has issued only 2 citations for coronavirus rules violations out of 191 calls

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County public health officials warned that, if models are correct, the community could enter Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk assessment, which could warrant implementation of a curfew.

While public health officials repeatedly said in recent weeks that enforcement of coronavirus rules will be heightened, new data shows just two citations have been issued by the City of Austin since Dec. 1.

According to data provided by Austin 3-1-1, the city received 191 total service calls for enforcement of coronavirus rules this month.

Gov. Greg Abbott told cities and counties asking for more authority to enforce the rules that are already in place, though he did allow curfews to be implemented by officials in El Paso and San Antonio over Thanksgiving.

The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request from KXAN asking whether the City of Austin would be allowed to implement a curfew.