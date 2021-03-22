Silver Alert: Police search for missing elderly man with cognitive impairment last seen in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment Monday night after he went missing. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The Austin Police Department is searching for 84-year-old Owen Proctor. He was last seen at 1 p.m. in the 9300 block of Alice Mae Lane in south Austin, according to the alert. That’s in between West Slaughter Lane and Taft Lane.

He was in a silver, 2004 Lexus ES330 with a Texas license plate numbered FDF5485.

Proctor is white, about 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has white hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red-and-black striped long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information on Proctor’s whereabouts, call APD at (737) 228-2068.

