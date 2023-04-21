AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old Austin man with a medical condition, the Austin Police Department said in a release.

Austin police are looking for James Joseph Moran. He was last seen on Thursday, wearing a two-tone baseball cap, a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes, APD said.

APD said it is “concerned for Mr. Moran’s wellbeing due to his medical condition.” If you see Moran, you should call 911 or APD Missing Persons unit at 512-974-5250.

Moran is described by police as: