Silver Alert: Missing 82-year-old woman last seen driving in Pflugerville

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for an 82-year-old woman last seen Monday afternoon in Pflugerville.

Police say Marilyn Eckert was last seen around 1:30 p.m., driving a tan 2010 Toyota Camry with minor damage to the front passenger side and Texas license plate BN8F275. Eckert has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Police believe her disappearance is a threat to her own health and safety.

Eckert is described by police as 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was seen wearing a multi-colored pullover with gold beads around the collar and blue jeans, according to police.

If you have any information on Eckert’s disappearance, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.