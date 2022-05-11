AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a 69-year-old woman, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, who was last seen early Wednesday morning in east Austin.

Charles Etta Crayton was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday near the 7000 block of Muffin Drive in a black Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate HNY8849, police said.

Crayton is described by police as a Black woman with black/gray hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighing 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray tights.

Police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If anyone has information, please call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-0219.