AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, a Silver Alert was issued for a missing Austin woman. The Austin Police Department said the woman was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Frances Simmons, 88, was described as a 5’3” tall white woman weighing 110 pounds. She has reddish-gray hair and grey eyes.

Officials said she was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Orrel Court in Austin, and she was reported missing at 10:10 p.m. Thursday, according to APD.

“Mrs. Simmons told a relative she was driving to the Department of Motor Vehicles,” APD said. “She has not been seen or heard from since that time.”

Police said she was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with TX License Plate CBZ7873.

Law enforcement officials said they believed her disappearance posed a credible threat to her own health and safety.

“Mrs. Simmons is elderly and is easily confused. She has no cell phone, and her family is concerned about her immediate welfare,” APD said.

Anyone with details about Simmons is encouraged to call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-4250.