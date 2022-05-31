AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing Austin man, and police believe his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

On behalf of the Austin Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued the alert for 73-year-old Charles Younger, who was last seen shortly after 6 p.m. in the 7000 block of Menchaca Road.

Silver Alert flyer for Charles Younger, courtesy Texas DPS

Younger is described by APD as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, white T-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone knows where Younger could be, call APD at 512-974-5250.