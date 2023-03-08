AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert Wednesday morning for a 70-year-old man with cognitive impairment who was last seen in northeast Austin.

According to the alert, James Burtis was last seen Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. walking on Cameron Road just northeast of Rutherford Lane.

James Burtis is described as:

White

6’03”, 190 lbs.

Gray hair, brown eyes and gray goatee

Wearing brown jacket, rolled up blue jeans and white shoes

Tattoo of Betty Boop on right forearm

If you have any information about James Burtis, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.