AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert Wednesday morning for a 70-year-old man with cognitive impairment who was last seen in northeast Austin.
According to the alert, James Burtis was last seen Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. walking on Cameron Road just northeast of Rutherford Lane.
James Burtis is described as:
- White
- 6’03”, 190 lbs.
- Gray hair, brown eyes and gray goatee
- Wearing brown jacket, rolled up blue jeans and white shoes
- Tattoo of Betty Boop on right forearm
If you have any information about James Burtis, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.