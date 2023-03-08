AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert Wednesday morning for a 70-year-old man with cognitive impairment who was last seen in northeast Austin.

According to the alert, James Burtis was last seen Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. walking on Cameron Road just northeast of Rutherford Lane.

James Burtis is described as:

  • White
  • 6’03”, 190 lbs.
  • Gray hair, brown eyes and gray goatee
  • Wearing brown jacket, rolled up blue jeans and white shoes
  • Tattoo of Betty Boop on right forearm

If you have any information about James Burtis, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.