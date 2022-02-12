Silver Alert issued for Austin 76-year-old with cognitive impairment

Maurice Diggs, 76, was last seen on February 9. (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man with a cognitive impairment Saturday night. Officers are concerned for his safety.

Maurice Diggs was last seen on Feb. 9 at 1:45 p.m. in the 12800 block of Lamar Boulevard just north of Parmer Lane, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release.

Diggs is described as being 5’10” tall, 190 pounds and possibly wearing a t-shirt with khaki pants.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-2000.