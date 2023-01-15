AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert on Sunday for John Bunton, 80, of Austin.

Bunton was last seen around noon at the Focused Care at Stonebriar, a nursing facility on E Live Oak Street, according to the DPS press release. The man has a cognitive impairment, and his absence from the facility puts him at risk, DPS says.

Authorities describe Bunton as 5’7″ tall and weighing 175 pounds. He is a Black man with grey hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a teal jacket, white shirt and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen Bunton should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-0911.